Japanese couple capture their 400-day honeymoon around the world with spectacular drone footage

A newly married Japanese couple from Kyoto have been making news around the world recently, after sharing a breathtaking collection of images from their honeymoon. Taking in a total of 48 countries in 400 days, Kaz and Mariko Yamaguchi decided to record their epic journey with a DJI Phantom 3 Advanced drone, and the results, which have been put to music in a stunning video, are absolutely mind-blowing.

Take a look at their beautiful adventure in the video below.

It’s hard to believe that Kaz had no real drone expertise before heading off on his honeymoon, having only flown the machine a couple of times in Japan after it was purchased. Using the drone turned out to be a genius idea, as it captured the wider environment of the area they were visiting, while also helping to break the ice and bring smiles to the faces of locals as well.

This new trend of taking “dronies” as opposed to “selfies” is becoming popular worldwide, due to the extra scope for capturing much more of the surrounding scenery in each shot.

Some of the places the couple visited include: Ethiopia, Patagonia, the Amazon Rainforest, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans in Botswana, the Rock of Guatapé in Colombia, and the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia.

For many, the high-altitude shots in the moving video have pulled on the heartstrings and inspired feelings of wanderlust thanks to the unique perspectives they provide on the world. From up above, we’re all just ant-like specs making our way through moments in life amidst grand environments that have been around for millennia. The inspiring video makes us wish we could go back to high school and enrol in a Drone and Robotics course!

To find out more about the couple, be sure to check out their blog and their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Alternatively, you can purchase their new book documenting their travels, which is available from Amazon Japan.

