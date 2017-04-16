Japanese PTAs: My not so brilliant career as a 'yakuin'

TOKYO —

April brings excitement and trepidation in equal measures for families in the Japanese school system as children start new schools or move up to a new class. Then, a few days into the school term comes the first class meeting for parents. After everyone introduces themselves, the teacher announces, “So, who would like to volunteer for the school PTA this year?” A roomful of chatty parents is suddenly rendered silent as everyone begins earnestly contemplating their navels.

OK, I have tried to be politically correct by saying “parents,” but who am I kidding? Even in this day and age when increasing number of Japanese moms are in the workforce, the vast majority of the people at these class meetings are women. While acknowledging that some dads do occasionally attend meetings and do take on PTA officer duties, I am going to say “mothers,” since it’s still invariably seen as a woman’s role.

You might think it strange that Japan uses the very English-sounding term “PTA,” but it is actually no coincidence as the concept was borrowed from the American Parent-Teachers’ Association. It was introduced after World War II as a way to involve parents in the running of schools. While the concept might be Western, however, the PTA is a microclimate of Japanese society.

My PTA debut

I found this out the hard way after volunteering to be one of the PTA officers, or yakuin, when my oldest child started first grade in elementary school. I had no previous experience in this role whatsoever. My son had attended a Japanese kindergarten where there were three basic rules about being a PTA officer: You were excused if you were working, pregnant or already had a younger child. I always qualified in at least two of these areas.

But things were about to change…

