New Japanese dating simulator lets you romance real-life YouTube celebrities

It’s no secret that romance simulator video games generally succeed by providing their target audience with an idealized version of courtship. As such, the handsome male leads of dating sims for women generally tend to have some sort of dynamically authoritative or passionately artistic career.

Company presidents, pop stars, samurai, and even chefs regularly show up as possible romantic prizes. But the upcoming “90 Days of Love with You,” or “You-Koi,” to use its abbreviated Japanese title, is shining the spotlight on a heretofore uncelebrated line of work for a dating sim: YouTube video personalities.

The player takes the role of a young woman who one day has a chance encounter with one of a number of YouTubers. The meeting leads to a job as the Internet celebrity’s assistant, with the following three conditions:

1. The assistant agrees to provide comprehensive assistance in video production (including daily lifestyle support).

2. The assistant agrees to serve in the position for three month.

3. Romance between the assistant and the YouTuber is forbidden.

Though that last rule sounds like it would negate the whole point of the dating simulator, the three-month term of the contract means there’s just enough time for some “forbidden love” romantic tension to build before the player is free to have her happy ending. And while YouTuber may not have the same high-flying cachet as more orthodox dating simulator character professions, as the online entertainment industry grows, making Internet videos is being seen as an increasingly attractive field to work in.

As an additional surprise, the game features anime-style representations of actual human YouTubers Hajime Shacho, Avantees, Pocky, and the Charisma Brothers who have built up sizeable fanbases for their comedy and video game streaming videos.

That extra bit of real-life appeal gives “90 Days of Love with You” something other dating sims don’t offer, and should help it stand out when the free-to-play game is released for iOS and Android devices later this spring (although hopefully the developers remember not to make their artwork too realistic).

