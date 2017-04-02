Potted plant that grows tiny leaping dolphins enchants Japan

TOKYO —

Last month, we were charmed by photos of a potted plant with sprouts that look like cute little bunnies flashing victory signs. But the plant kingdom isn’t done imitating the animal one, as Japanese Twitter is now abuzz with appreciation for the Senecio peregrinus.

Senecio peregrinus is a succulent. For those of you who can’t hear the word “succulent” without mentally tacking on “roast chicken,” in botanical terms it means that Senecio peregrinus belongs to the category of plants that store liquid within themselves, giving certain parts of their form an enlarged or fleshy quality.

Cacti, for the most part, are succulents, but the Senecio genus is actually part of the daisy family. What’s more, whereas cacti are intimidatingly prickly, Senecio peregrinus is invitingly adorable, because it looks like a pod of tiny leaping dolphins!.

As a matter of fact, Senecio peregrinus looks so much like the beloved sea mammals that an alternate name for the plant in Japan is “dolphin necklace,” as pointed out by Twitter user @kao77neko.

As explained by fellow Senecio peregrinus fan and Twitter user @imohukuro1, the plant is actually a cross between the Senecio articulates and Senecio rowleyanus plants, which are respectively also known as the “hot dog cactus” and “string-of-pearls” for their distinctive shapes.

Online reactions have included:

Totally makes you do a double-take!

What is this cuteness?

This…is wonderful.

So cute! I want one! Iyasareru!

And so the dolphin necklace gets to bask in Japan’s kawaii spotlight, because even if cuteness doesn’t grow on trees in the country, it apparently grows in pots.

Sources: Twitter/@kao77neko, Togetter

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Japan falls in love with plant that grows cute rabbits pulling peace-sign poses

—Shiba Inu stuck in a bush is so cute you’ll soil yourself!【Photos】

—100 things to do in Japan in 100 seconds 【Video】