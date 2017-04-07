Sick pay in Japan: What you need to know

TOKYO —

Nobody likes getting sick, but in a place as hard-working as Japan, it can also be a financial burden. In a country where mandated sick leave isn’t really a thing, and the prevailing ideology is “if you can walk, you can work” it can be very tough to take time off to recover from all but the most serious of illnesses.

Of course, having to grin and bear it when you’ve got a heavy cold, fever or even a particularly aggressive hangover is just one of those things that come with the territory when we work in Japan.

However, what can we do when it’s more than just a cold? What if we have a terrible, debilitating accident, or we are hospitalized for an extended period of time?

Thankfully, there exists a government scheme to help cover medium to long-term illnesses such as this.

Unfortunately, you’re unlikely to find any mention of it in your orientation pack when you join your new company. The cynical truth is that many companies in Japan do not want this information shared, lest it harm their workers’ productivity levels.

Introducing…Injury and Sickness Allowance

However, today, please allow me to reveal to you the wonders of the Japanese government’s Injury and Sickness Allowance.

The basic aim of this scheme is to ensure that workers can have adequate recuperation time from medium to long-term sickness without incurring any major financial hit. In short, it allows a worker to take a period of absence from work for up to 18 months and still receive up to 66% of their regular salary.

Click here to read more.

GaijinPot