Smokers face tighter rules as Tokyo eyes smoke-free Olympics

TOKYO —
Japan must make public places in Tokyo smoke-free by the time it hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics or risk falling afoul of International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules that call for a healthy games, activists say.
Japan’s health minister has said the government is eager to stamp out smoking in public by the time the capital hosts the Olympics. But smoking remains so entrenched there is still a cigarette vending machine in a Health Ministry annex.
The IOC requires “tobacco-free” games and all recent host cities have passed legislation to ban smoking in indoor and enclosed public spaces, including restaurants, bars and cafes.
Japanese laws encourage restaurants and other public areas to limit exposure to secondhand smoke by setting up barriers or separate smoking and non-smoking areas, but there are no punishments for non-compliance.
Smokers can even light up on the grounds of schools and hospitals.
“The situation for preventing passive smoking in Japan is on a level with that in a developing nation,” said Manabu Sakuta, chairman of the non-governmental organisation Japan Society for Tobacco Control.
“We hope for improvement so there will not be lots of problems with passive smoking in all the parts of Tokyo that do not meet the Olympic standards, as well as the games venues after they are built.”
Health Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki told a news conference in January his ministry aimed to submit a bill on preventing passive smoking during the current session of parliament.
“According to the World Health Organization, Japan’s measures to prevent passive smoking are among the world’s worst,” he said.
But tightening up the rules faces strong opposition from restaurant management organisations, which fear the impact on their business.
Smoking rates have fallen in Japan due to greater health awareness and higher cigarette prices, health ministry data shows, and about 30 percent of men and 7.9% of women smoke.
Keisuke Kurimoto, a deputy director of the ministry’s Health Services Section, said it was too early to say what the contents of the proposed bill will be or if it would be ready before the current session ends, probably in June.
“We’re using this as an opportunity, a goal,” he said of the Olympics. “Of course, this isn’t the only reason, the health impact is our main priority.”
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
24 Comments
Login to comment
2
igloobuyer
Yet again, it's 'gaiatsu' that forces Japan to progress.
4
Yubaru
There has been a stronger movement towards rules like these, and it's about time.
1
sensei258
So what good are those rules?
3
kurisupisu
Mr Sakuta is correct ! Japan suffers from many 3rd world inefficiencies such as open drains, substandard housing,congested inadequate public transportation,confusing road signage etc.The inability to enact legislation to protect people stems from the desire to place profit before health.Japanese doctors should be a major voice calling for a ban too. There is much resistance and lack of voices calling for change and that is one reason for Japan becoming more and more irrelevant in the 21st century.
0
Aly Rustom
VERY true.
Wow.
Oh yeah. Of course. We believe you..pft
3
Disillusioned
Please note, the article states 'rules', not 'laws'. In other words, they are just guidelines with no penalties that will be ignored.
10
rocketpanda
Japanese smokers are the most inconsiderate as well. Local towns should impose actual fines. Many roads are labeled with no smoking signs but smokers feel that is an invitation to smoke.
Maybe some Jcops could walk up and down some main streets rather than stand in front of their kobans and drive around flashing their sirens randomly.
7
carpboy
Then don't wait for 2020, do it now - nationwide.
3
Ron Barnes
So they should its not Healthy and The olympics is supposed to promote healthy bodies
-5
MeLuvULongTimes
But why? Za Olympikusu izu noto heru yetu desu ne! ;D
3
browny1
There is no escape from the fact that tobacco is a social blight and it's days are numbered as an "activity". Those holding onto it with their last gasps just haven't seen the light through the smoke yet. Or they have and are hell bent on self-destruction and willingly are taking others near and dear to them along for the ride.
Ban it yesterday.
1
borscht
Which is why we waited 50 years just before the Tokyo Olympics to really crack down on it. Fifty years of cash for the government is nothing to sneeze at but now that the world is watching... It's the health impact! Yeah, that's the ticket.
2
PerformingMonkey
Good.
2
frenchosa
I am not sure this is true now, especially for public elementary and junior high schools. Teachers must leave the school grounds if they want to smoke in the city I work for. Also, I see many smokers outside of hospitals in Osaka, so I don't think you can smoke there either.
2
smithinjapan
I pray to god that it's not JUST for the Olympics, but knowing how the lip-service laws here work I think that once the Olympics is done it will revert to the way it is now.
4
Disillusioned
The banned smoking on train platforms over ten years ago, but I still see butts on the platforms. They banned smoking on streets ten years ago, but there are still butts everywhere. They banned smoking in schools and government offices, but many schools and offices still have smoking rooms. It's all well and good to set up these 'rules', but without penalties they are just guidelines. They state that, less than 25% of people are still smoking in Japan, but from what I see in and around Tokyo this number must be fudged.
1
MsDelicious
Bull. If this is true, then for some reason they all live near me.
5
Aly Rustom
You know, if they banned convenience stores from selling cigarettes and got rid of the vending machines, smokers would HAVE to go to a tabacco shop like in the old days or buy them from the supermarket. Slap a 1000 yen tax on top of that for every pack and you will see the number of smokers drop drastically.
But even if you want to quit, its got to be super hard when every conbini and every street has a million vending machines that sell them. Less accessability and more taxes.
3
Nippori Nick
Yes, but think back how horrible it was before the ban. Remember those Shinkansen that used to have a number of smoking cars? It was like entering Dante's inferno just to walk through one of them. I could never imagine actually sitting in one for the duration of a train ride.
1
Strangerland
They still do.
Even when I was a smoker that would have grossed me out to sit in one.
2
TravelingSales
It's unfair to say that Japan is at the level of developing countries. Most developing countries in Asia (Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Macao, China) are much cleaner inside their restaurants than Japan.
1
hampton
Fear not, at the last moment the glorious leader himself will urge smokers to refrain from the habit a bit for the two weeks or so of the Olympics. He might even vow to do this before urging.
0
GaikokuJim
I've been to a few 3rd world countries and many of them had serious smoking ban. No smoking allowed inside restaurants.
I bet a bottle of Mountain Dew that these "rules" will be lifted right after the Olympics are gone.
1
Mlodinow
Strangerland:
Most smokers I see on the Shinkansen sit in the non-smoking car & then go to the smoking car only for as long as they have to. Which creates the dilemma that they bring their disgusting smell back with them into non-smoking.
Back to top