White Day: Payback for your Valentine’s investment

White Day, the unofficial and purely commercial sister holiday of Valentine’s Day in Japan, strategically falls on March 14 each year. It’s the day on which those lucky guys that were given gifts on Valentine’s Day a month earlier give gifts back to the women that may have slaved over their handmade treats for hours. It’s also a decisive day for couples — will your Japanese man choose the perfect gift for you? And will your relationship bloom along with the sakura or vanish with the plums?

