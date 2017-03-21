1 in 4 Japanese have considered committing suicide: survey

TOKYO —
Roughly one in four Japanese people have considered committing suicide, with women slightly more prone to such thoughts than men, the health ministry said Tuesday.
In a survey released by the ministry that day, 23.6% of respondents considered suicide, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous survey conducted in 2012. By sex, the ratio stood at 25.6% for women and 21.4% for men.
By age, people in their 50s were more prone to suicidal thoughts than those in other age brackets, with 30.1%, followed by those in their 30s with 28.7%, those in their 40s with 24.3%, those in their 20s with 23%, those in their 60s with 20.2%, and people aged at least 70 years old with 19.1%.
Among the respondents, 18.9% said they had thought of suicide in the past year.
Asked how they were able to overcome their suicidal thoughts in a multiple-answer question, 36.7% said they diverted their minds by shifting their focuses on hobbies or work, while 32.1% said they confided in family members, friends and co-workers.
The survey also asked whether they knew about public suicide prevention measures and services. Some 6.9% of the respondents said they were aware of the nationwide suicide prevention phone service, while 5% said they knew about the weeklong and monthlong national campaigns for suicide prevention.
Since people’s awareness level of public measures and services for suicide prevention remains low, the Cabinet plans to bolster steps with a plan to approve the outline of new measures against suicide this summer.
“We would like to further promote notification of consultation services and development of mental health measures at workplace,” an official of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.
The survey was conducted last October on 3,000 people aged 20 or older, with valid responses received from 2,019 of them.
According to separate data from the National Police Agency, the number of suicides in Japan totaled 21,764 in 2016, decreasing for the seventh consecutive year.
Aly Rustom
considered is a vague word. Some people vaguely contemplate it while others are at serious risk. I personally think the study should focus more on HOW SERIOUSLY those people thought about suicide.
papigiulio
Hmmm 2019 people out of 127.3 million means the result has to be taken with a grain of salt. I would like to see a breakdown of who they interviewed and where these people were living? In a big city? Or in the sticks. is the percentage of suicide rate higher in the city? What kind of employment they have. Have an ill family member to take of? Or even kids? Single mothers, fathers? These are all factors that way very heavy on the mental stability of a person.
You can try to prevent suicide all you want but if person sees no other option, it's a lost battle. Its obvious that Japan needs better MENTAL healthcare.
Yubaru
In this I have to agree with Aly here, plenty of people I know vaguely think about suicide at one time or another in their lives, but dismiss the thought and get on with their lives.
Out of the 2,019 respondents, 500 or so considered suicide. Statistics like these should be taken with a grain of salt.
Better and more reliable research should be done on this subject, 20,000 plus per year is WAY too many!
Reckless
come on, I am sure everyone has thought about it from time to time, however, when the rubber hits the road it ain't that easy to break your own neck especially when happy hour is just around the corner...
