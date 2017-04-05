1 in 4 Japanese men remain unmarried until age 50

TOKYO —

Nearly one in every four men and one in every seven women in Japan had remained unmarried until age 50 in 2015 in a clear sign that Japanese people are increasingly shying away from tying the knot, a government report shows.

Experts attributed the growing trend to less social pressure to marry and financial worries among workers as more people hold nonpermanent jobs, with the data pointing to the need for increased policy efforts to promote marriage.

The findings are particularly troubling to Japan as it means the country’s birthrate is unlikely to rebound anytime soon and more people will resort to nursing- and health-care services when they get older as they have no spouse or child they can turn to for such care.

The new report by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research showed the proportion of those who had never married by age 50 hit a record 23.37% for men, up 3.23 percentage points from the previous survey in 2010, and a record 14.06% for women, up 3.45 points.

The figures drew a sharp contrast with a 1970 survey that showed 1.70% of men and 3.33% of women had never married by age 50.

The data, which do not count those who were divorced or separated by the death of a spouse by age 50, are released every five years based on a national census.

“Being single for a lifetime is no longer a rare course of life,” said Akiko Kitamura, a senior researcher at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute who specializes in issues of marriage and childbirth.

“There is less social pressure (that encourages) marriage than before, and more people are choosing to stay single on their own will,” she said. “At the same time, more young people cannot get married even if they wanted to because they cannot picture having a family, particularly a child, because of a lack of chances to meet people and of financial power.”

Roughly 40% of Japan’s labor force consists of temporary workers today, making unstable employment conditions more common than decades ago.

Kitamura said the country needs policies for “stabilizing employment and arranging an environment in which both men and women can work while raising children.”

By areas, Okinawa had the largest percentage of unmarried men at 26.2%, while Tokyo had the largest percentage of unmarried women at 19.2%, according to the new report.

Another survey released by the governmental institute last year showed most unmarried people wanted to get married, but many cited a lack of finances as an obstacle.

The survey, which targeted people aged 18 to 34, showed 86% of the male respondents and 89% of female respondents said they hope to eventually get married, while more than 40% of them named having money for marriage as a hurdle to overcome.

