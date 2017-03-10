10-month-old girl dies after being bitten on head by grandparents' dog

TOKYO —

A 10-month-old girl has died after a family dog turned on her at her grandparents’ house in Tokyo’s Hachioji on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., when the baby, Midori Yasuda, was crawling on the floor. Her grandparents’ four-year-old golden retriever suddenly approached her and bit her on the head, Fuji TV reported.

The baby was taken to the hospital, but died about two and a half hours later.

The grandparents told police that their pet dog was usually very quiet and was not a threat to anyone. The retriever weighed 40 kilograms and was kept inside the house.

Midori, who had just learned to crawl, often stayed at her grandparents’ house. On Thursday, her mother had dropped her off at a daycare center but she was feeling unwell, so her grandparents brought her to their home where her mother was to pick her up after work.

6 Comments

  • 4

    Maria

    Oh dear me, this is a terribly sad story. I feel so badly for them all.

  • 4

    Aly Rustom

    Agree. Just a tragedy. A terrible tragedy

  • 1

    Monozuki

    Dogs have been enjoying a position as Man's Best Friend. But depending on circumstances, they become animals with aggression. And given that the dog weighs 40 kilograms, I think it's a big dog. So letting a large dog run loose inside a house is so dangerous especially when young children are around. RIP, the little baby.

  • 4

    tmarie

    Poor kid, poor pup. Proper supervision is needed at all times when it comes to animals and kids and so many think the family dog won't bite. I'm guessing the dog will be put down. Goldens have great reps but aren't perfect and do turn on family members, like all dogs can.

  • 0

    sensei258

    Golden retrievers are usually very friendly and eager to please, so the breed in this story surprises me.

    When we were little kids, my youngest sister put some popcorn in a bowl for the dog. A little while later, she crawled over on her hands and knees like a dog and tried to eat some out of the bowl. The dog suddenly snapped at her face and put on a nice hole in both of her cheeks. Maybe something like that happened here.

  • 0

    Kobe White Bar Owner

    So sad for all involved.

