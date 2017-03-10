10-month-old girl dies after being bitten on head by grandparents' dog

TOKYO —

A 10-month-old girl has died after a family dog turned on her at her grandparents’ house in Tokyo’s Hachioji on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., when the baby, Midori Yasuda, was crawling on the floor. Her grandparents’ four-year-old golden retriever suddenly approached her and bit her on the head, Fuji TV reported.

The baby was taken to the hospital, but died about two and a half hours later.

The grandparents told police that their pet dog was usually very quiet and was not a threat to anyone. The retriever weighed 40 kilograms and was kept inside the house.

Midori, who had just learned to crawl, often stayed at her grandparents’ house. On Thursday, her mother had dropped her off at a daycare center but she was feeling unwell, so her grandparents brought her to their home where her mother was to pick her up after work.

Japan Today