14-year-old boy apparently jumps to death at Fukui school

FUKUI —

A 14-year-old boy is presumed to have committed suicide by jumping out of a window from his school in Ikedacho, Fukui Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at Ikeda Junior High School. The boy’s homeroom teacher noticed the student’s absence and began searching for him at the school. He found an open window on the 3rd floor of the school building and the boy’s body on the ground floor below the window, Fuji TV reported.

The boy was unconscious, but died at a hospital several hours later.

According to school officials, there were no known bullying incidents or other trouble related to the boy. 

Following the incident, school officials held an emergency parent gathering in the evening, during which they explained the circumstances of the boy’s death. Classmates and other students were informed on Wednesday. 

    Giveme_abreak

    **According to school officials, there were no known bullying incidents or other trouble related to the boy.

    Heart broken??

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Why are we (so accepting of suicide and thus) killing our kids?

