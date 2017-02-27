14-year-old boy falls onto tracks; uninjured as train passes over him

TOKYO —

A 14-year-old boy fell off a train platform in Tokyo on Sunday and was uninjured as a train passed over him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. at Bubaigawara Station on the Keio line in Fuchu. Fuji TV reported that the boy was walking along the platform, talking with a friend when he got too close to the edge of the platform and fell 1.2 meters onto the tracks as a train was coming.

The driver of the limited express train said he was about 75 meters away from the station when saw the boy and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. The boy lay face down on the tracks and the train passed over him. Keio officials said there was about 40 cms between the boy’s back and the bottom of the train.

Police said the boy emerged from underneath the train with just a few scratches.

Japan Today