16-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens injured in car crash

National ( 0 )

HIMEJI —

A 16-year-old boy and three other teenagers were killed early Saturday morning when the car they were in crashed into a tree in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the dead boy was driving the car and that he had a license to drive a small motorbike, but not a car.

Police said the other three boys are also 16 years old. Two of them remained unconscious in hospital, while the third was awake but in a serious condition.

Police said the car may have been speeding as it crossed the center line and then hit the tree after going off the other side of the highway.

Japan Today

Back to top

0 Comments

  • 0

    that person

    Fuji TV quoted police as saying the dead boy was driving the car

    Perhaps this quote needs a bit of sentence restructuring. 'Sounds kinda...odd, I guess we can say. I'm sure it's not how it happened

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Bullet Trains in Japan

Bullet Trains in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What the dickens! British pubBars

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in National

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search