16-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens injured in car crash

HIMEJI —

A 16-year-old boy and three other teenagers were killed early Saturday morning when the car they were in crashed into a tree in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the dead boy was driving the car and that he had a license to drive a small motorbike, but not a car.

Police said the other three boys are also 16 years old. Two of them remained unconscious in hospital, while the third was awake but in a serious condition.

Police said the car may have been speeding as it crossed the center line and then hit the tree after going off the other side of the highway.

Japan Today