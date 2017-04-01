16-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens injured in car crash

HIMEJI —

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers injured early Saturday morning when the car they were in crashed into a tree in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the boy killed in the crash was driving the car and that he had a license to drive a small motorbike, but not a car.

Police said the other three boys are also 16 years old. Two of them remained unconscious in hospital, while the third was awake but in a serious condition.

Police said the car may have been speeding as it crossed the center line and then hit the tree after going off the other side of the highway.

    Ron Barnes

    how did a 16 year old kid buy a car sad for his death but no one of his age will learn from his accident speed kills and so does inexperienced driving in combined speeding with his now no longer friends

