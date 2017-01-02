2 dead, 12 hospitalized after choking on rice cakes

TOKYO —

Two people died and 12 others were hospitalized in Tokyo after choking on “mochi” rice cakes on New Year’s Day, the Tokyo Fire Department said Tuesday.

Fire department officials said the two fatalities were a 60-year-old man from Kita Ward and an 81-year-old man from Itabashi Ward. Fuji TV reported that their families called 119 after they started choking on the mochi. They were rushed to hospital where they died later Sunday.

The other 12 people, ranging in age from 28 to 89, were all discharged from hospital by Monday morning, officials said.

Each year, before the New Year holidays, the National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency urge elderly people to be careful when eating the rice cakes during the New Year holidays.

