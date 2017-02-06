2 high school girls found dead under bridge after apparent suicide jump

National ( 0 )

NAGANO —

Nagano prefectural police are investigating the deaths of two high school girls who apparently committed suicide by jumping from a bridge last week.

According to police, the girls attended the same high school. Sankei Shimbun reported that their bodies were found on the morning of Jan 30 beneath a bridge between the cities of Karuizawa and Miyota. Both girls were declared dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for the pair who had not been seen by their families or friends since the day before their bodies were found. Police suspect that the two students jumped off the bridge together.

The Nagano Prefecture Board of Education said that there were no indications of bullying or any other trouble at the school. 

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
February Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

February Live Music Schedule at Dubliners'

The Dubliners Irish PubBars

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

Romantic place to spend Valentine’s Day

TableauxDining

Undergraduate: Information session (February 19)

Undergraduate: Information session (February 19)

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search