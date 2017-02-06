2 high school girls found dead under bridge after apparent suicide jump

NAGANO —

Nagano prefectural police are investigating the deaths of two high school girls who apparently committed suicide by jumping from a bridge last week.

According to police, the girls attended the same high school. Sankei Shimbun reported that their bodies were found on the morning of Jan 30 beneath a bridge between the cities of Karuizawa and Miyota. Both girls were declared dead at the scene.

Police had been searching for the pair who had not been seen by their families or friends since the day before their bodies were found. Police suspect that the two students jumped off the bridge together.

The Nagano Prefecture Board of Education said that there were no indications of bullying or any other trouble at the school.

Japan Today