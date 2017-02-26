2 killed in car crash in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA —

A 4-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man were killed when two cars crashed head-on in Izumi, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 a.m. on a curve on the Izu-Jukan Expressway. A family of four were in one car on their way to Shimoda when they were by a station wagon that crossed over the center line into its path, Fuji TV reported.

Police identified the dead girl as Ayame Tomita. Her 6-year-old sister and parents sustained injuries but none are in a life-threatening condition. The man driving the station wagon, Yasuhiro Morita, suffered head and chest injuries and died late Saturday, police said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of the girl killed from five to four and to add that the driver of one of the cars also died.

Japan Today