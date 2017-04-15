2 men killed by train in failed rail crossing rescue attempt

YOKOHAMA —

An elderly man and his would-be rescuer died Saturday when they were struck by a train at a rail crossing in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

A man who appeared to be in his 40s apparently tried to drag the elderly man, said to be in his 70s, out of the path of the train but both men were struck at around 9:10 a.m. on the Keikyu Line, the police said.

According to the police, the safety barrier was down when the younger man attempted his doomed rescue attempt.

The accident forced the train operator Keikyu Corp to briefly suspend 28 trains, affecting some 8,200 people, the operator said.

© KYODO