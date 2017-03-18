2-month-old boy dies after car goes off road and down embankment

GIFU —

A two-month-old boy died after a car he was in with his mother and 3-year-old sister crashed through a guardrail and fell down the embankment of a river in Mino, Gifu Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday. Fuji TV reported that Aya Suzuki, 29, from Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, was driving along a prefectural highway beside the Nagara River, when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve. The car went through a guardrail and fell 10 meters, coming to rest upside down on some rocks at the river’s edge.

Suzuki’s two-month-old son Eita, and her three-year-old daughter were in the back, both in child seats. However, police said Eita’s head struck the car’s roof as it flipped over. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His sister suffered a light injury to her mouth, while the children’s mother suffered a chest bone fracture.

Japan Today