2 more nuclear reactors pass test to resume operation

FUKUI —

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has given a provisional OK for Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) to restart the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at its Oi plant in Fukui Prefecture after they passed safety inspection tests.

Twelve idle nuclear reactors across have so far been given the green light to restart after satisfying the new safety standards, Fuji TV reported.

However, the reactors are not likely to go back online until at least summer, KEPCO said. The utility first has to complete construction of a seawall, which it says should be done by May. The utility also needs to get local governmental approval.

