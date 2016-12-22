2 MSDF officers commit suicide during training voyage

TOKYO —

Two officers of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force committed suicide during a six-month training voyage that began in May, sources close to the MSDF said Wednesday.

The two men hanged themselves aboard separate MSDF vessels, with one of them suspected of being a victim of power harassment by his superiors or peers, as he left a suicide note which expressed his frustration at his work, the sources said. The identities of the two men have not been released.

The MSDF said they have investigated the suicides of the two officers, who served respectively on the destroyer Asagiri and the training vessel Setoyuki, but found no evidence of bullying.

The MSDF said the officer onboard the Asagiri was in his 20s, while the one aboard the Setoyuki was in his 40s.

The two died in September and October, respectively, while on a long-haul voyage to the United States, Europe and Asia, as part of training for personnel who are potential high-ranking MSDF officers.

For this year, around 190 young officers were aboard the Asagiri, Setoyuki, and another training ship, the Kashima.

This mission’s commander was reassigned effective Tuesday, but the MSDF says this is simply a “routine personnel change.”

The MSDF has been in the headlines in the past over suicides linked to assaults or power harassment. In 2014, the MSDF said a crew member of a destroyer had committed suicide after being assaulted and suffering harassment by a superior.

A 21-year-old crew member of an MSDF destroyer killed himself in 2004 after being assaulted by a petty officer.

© KYODO