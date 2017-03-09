2 sisters die after car plunges into sea in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI —

Two sisters, aged 47 and 44, died after their car went off a dock and plunged into the sea in Nagasaki on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. at Kogakura. Sankei Shimbun reported that one of the women called their father and said they were trapped in their car underwater and he then called 110.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and retrieved the two sisters from the car which was in water about six meters deep. They were taken to hospital where they died about 90 minutes later.

The women were identified as Chiharu Nakao and her younger sister Yukari.



