Over 22,000 transgender patients visited medical facilities in 2015: study

The number of transgender people visiting medical institutions in Japan totaled 22,435 by the end of 2015, a survey by a doctors’ association shows, marking a roughly 45% from the previous study three years earlier.

The Japanese Society of Psychiatry and Neurology, which compiled data through a survey covering 26 medical institutions across the country, estimates the actual number of transgender people exceeds 25,000, as some may not have been treated at the designated institutions.

The number of people diagnosed with gender identity disorder who visited hospitals rose by some 7,000, compared to the estimate as of the end of 2012, according to the association.

One expert indicated the number of transgender people could increase further when accounting for people including children, students and elderly who cannot go to medical institutions.

Of the 22,435 patients, 14,747 are those registered female at birth but identifying as male, and 7,688 vice versa, according to data provided by Katsuki Harima, a doctor on the association’s gender identity disorder committee.

Mikiya Nakatsuka, a professor at the Graduate School of Health Sciences, Okayama University and the head of the Japanese Society of Gender Identity Disorder, said, “It is important to share the number of patients as it could lead to deeper understanding for them and the elimination of secondary damage such as discrimination and bullying.”

A special act enacted in 2004 paved the way in the country for transgender people to change their registered sex under certain conditions. About 6,000 people subsequently changed their sex by the end of 2015.

The number of the patients who see doctors is on the rise, but some are believed to be reluctant to do so due to a lack of social understanding or financial reasons.

According to the Okayama University professor Nakatsuka, gender reassignment surgery, which is one of the criteria for official recognition of sex change, costs more than 1 million yen ($8,900), partly because it is not covered by government medical insurance.

Some experts have estimated the number of people with gender identity disorder at 46,000 nationwide.

