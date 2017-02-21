28 hospitals selected as foreigner-friendly

TOKYO —

A total of 28 hospitals in Japan have been registered on the government-backed list of medical institutions recommended for foreigners as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration seeks to globally promote the nation’s advanced medical services, an organization compiling the list said Monday.

Medical Excellence Japan, a government-backed entity promoting the export of Japan’s medical services and equipment abroad, selected the 28 hospitals, mostly in Tokyo, based on such criteria as their past experiences of treating foreigners.

The entity also set up an English website for foreigners to search hospitals for their needs and gain related information including how to arrange a visa and an interpreter.

The Japanese government is seeking to boost the number of foreigners visiting Japan for medical treatment as a way to help stimulate related businesses as well as to export advanced medical care systems.

The 28 hospitals include The University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo, Hokuto Hospital in Hokkaido, Sendai Kousei Hospital in Miyagi Prefecture, Fukuoka Kinen Hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture and Yonemori Hospital in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Medical Excellence Japan has been soliciting medical institutions seeking to be registered on the list since July, and will continue to accept more applicants.

The entire list of 28 hospitals is available at http://www.japanhospitalsearch.org/

