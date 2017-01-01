3 bodies found in car in Saitama in suspected group suicide

National ( 0 )

SAITAMA —

The bodies of two men and a woman were found in a car in Yokoze, Saitama Prefecture, in an apparent group suicide, police said Saturday.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a car that was parked on the side of a road. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 110 and said a car was stopped and three people in it were not moving.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 40s in the driver’s seat, and a man and women, who both appeared to be in their 60s, in the back seat. All three were dead when police arrived. None of the bodies had any external signs of injury, police said.

There was a charcoal stove with burned-out charcoal, police said, adding there was also a suicide note.

The car was registered to a 67-year-old man in Osaka.

