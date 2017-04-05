3 decaying bodies found in Saitama apartment

National ( 1 )

SAITAMA —

The decaying bodies of three people have been found in an apartment in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the bodies are believed to be those of a 76-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 52 and 49, who lived in the apartment, Fuji TV reported. The bodies were found at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the apartment manager contacted them, saying he hadn’t seen any of the family since late February.

When police arrived, the door was locked, but one living room window was unlocked. The manager let the police in and they found the three bodies. Police said that judging from the condition of the bodies, it appeared the trio had died several weeks ago.

The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked and there were signs of external injuries on any of the bodies, police said.

