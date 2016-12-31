3 killed, 2 injured after car falls from multi-story parking facility

KANAGAWA —

Three people were killed and two others injured when a station wagon plunged from the fifth level of a multi-story parking in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the parking facility about 800 meters from Yokosuka Chuo Station. Fuji TV reported that witnesses said the vehicle crashed through an iron fence on the fifth level and fell onto the street below.

Police said three passengers—a woman in her 40s, another woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s—were pronounced dead at a hospital. Two others in the car were injured, a teenager and a man in his 20s. 

