3 men, 1 woman found dead in minivan in apparent suicide

IBARAKI —

The bodies of three men and one woman have been found in a minivan in the parking lot of a campsite in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the four died in an apparent suicide as the vehicle’s doors were locked, its windows were taped shut and there was a portable stove and remains of charcoal briquettes in the van, Fuji TV reported.

Police said they received a call from the Obata campsite administration office at around 11 a.m. Saturday, reporting that four people were inside a minivan and that they were not moving.

Campsite authorities said the minivan, which was rented, arrived in the parking lot at around 4 p.m., and the four checked in to a small cottage. When employees were unable to contact them on Saturday morning, one of the workers went to the parking lot where he found them in the van.

Police said the three men were aged 41, 37, and 34, while the woman was aged 43. They were not related and were from Tokyo, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, police said.

