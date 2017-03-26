3-year-old boy falls to his death from 8th floor of condo

SAITAMA —

A 3-year-old boy fell to his death from the balcony of his family’s 8th floor apartment in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a passerby saw the boy lying on a second-floor metal covering extending over the entrance of the 14-floor building at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday and called 119. Fuji TV reported that the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy, Istuki Miyata, lived with his father, 26, mother, 31, and 54-year-old grandfather. The boy’s father had gone out earlier and his mother went out at around 7 a.m., leaving her son home with his grandfather. However, the woman called and asked her father to come down to the first floor lobby and bring something she had left behind.

The grandfather told police he was out of the apartment for several minutes and that when he got back, an unlocked window to the balcony was open and his grandson was gone.

Police said the balcony railing is 1.2 meters high and that there were a table and chair on the balcony. They believe the boy might have climbed up on the chair and leaned too far over the railing.

