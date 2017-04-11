34,247 bicycles left abandoned at Tokyo train stations in 2016

TOKYO —
The Tokyo metropolitan government says the number of bicycles abandoned at train stations in the city was 34,247 in fiscal 2016, about 2,700 fewer than the previous year.
Government officials said the number of abandoned bicycles has been decreasing each year since its peak of about 240,000 in 1990, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Each year in October, all passenger train stations in Tokyo are visited to tally the number of bicycles and motorcycles abandoned within a 500-meter radius.
Last year, JR Akabane Station had the highest number for the second straight year with 491 bikes, followed by 475 at Shibuya Station and 437 at Kinshicho Station.
In 2014, when Akihabara Station was notified that it had the highest number of discarded bicycles, railway operators and electric appliance stores cooperated in a public awareness campaign to prevent the number from increasing. As a result, last year the famous district had only 302 abandoned bicycles — half the number from two years ago.
0
Disillusioned
And, are on their way to China! It's cheaper to by a new bicycle every few months than to pay for bicycle parking. Nobody should be surprised by this statistic!
0
Nessie
I imagine demographic aging is partly involved.
0
zichi
Good, ship them to a country indeed of them
0
Illogical
@Disillusioned.. Interesting reason but economically would not stack up because if a new bicycle was purchased every few months then they would still need parking at the stations. And I don't know the parking rates for bikes in Tokyo.
Probably Nessie has the best reason though I still feel that would not be the most likely as the aging who ride bikes would not normally be that well to do that they could just discard their bikes whenever.
