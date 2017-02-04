4 die in fire at French restaurant in Tochigi

National ( 0 )

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan —

Four people were found dead after a fire early Saturday at a French restaurant in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1:15 a.m. at the restaurant that is also home to a family of five, including Kazumi Tanaka. The fire was put out in about three hours.

They police said they have been unable to contact Tanaka, 58, and his wife Michiyo, 60, their daughter Chika, 30, the Tanakas’ granddaughter Hina, 9, and a man in his 80s who is believed to be father of either of the Tanakas.

© KYODO

