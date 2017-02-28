4 die in Iwate ice fishing accident

MORIOKA —

The bodies of four men who went missing after going ice fishing in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate were found Tuesday in a pond, local police said.

The four, all confirmed dead, have been identified as residents of Oshu, Iwate. The police found a crack measuring 7 to 8 meters in the ice covering the pond and suspect the men fell in from there.

The bodies of Toshio Sato, 71, Yuichi Takahashi, 73, Yasushi Sato, 73, and Manji Chiba, 88, were recovered by divers. The men were connected to each other through work or fishing, according to people close to them.

One of Toshio Sato’s relatives reported to the police Monday night that he could not be reached after going ice fishing for Japanese smelt. The police found fishing chairs and equipment, including a tool to drill holes in the ice, and three vehicles parked near the site.

The pond, located about 10 kilometers northeast of JR Mizusawa Station, is as deep as 5 meters and the ice covering it was around 5 centimeters thick, according to the police.

The pond is a deserted place, surrounded by rice fields and forest, and not known by local people to be a good place for fishing, a nearby resident said.

Chiba’s 62-year-old son Shigeru said his father had many friends and loved fishing and collecting wild edible plants.

A 73-year-old acquaintance of the four expressed sorrow at their deaths, saying they had been cautioned by others not to go smelt fishing as the ice could break.

