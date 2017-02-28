4 elderly people perish in fire in Iwate

IWATE —

Four elderly people in their 70s and 90s died in a house fire in Tono, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

According to police and firefighters, flames were seen coming from the two-storey wooden house of Akira Ota, 81, at around 2:30 a.m., Fuji TV reported. A neighbor called 119. It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the blaze which destroyed the house and part of an annex.

Inside, police found the bodies of Ota, his wife Sachiko, 74. The other two bodies were Sachiko’s parents, Sanji, 95, and Kie, 94.

Ota’s son and his wife lived in the annex, but managed to get out safely, police said.

Japan Today