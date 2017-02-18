40 bureaucrats land post-retirement jobs at universities, gov't says

TOKYO —

A total of 40 education ministry bureaucrats landed post-retirement jobs at universities between January 2009 and last April, and half of them took up the positions a day after they left the ministry, government sources say.

As re-employment immediately after retirement from a civil servant post could violate the law, a team at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has started to investigate the matter, the sources said.

Under the national civil service law, government officials are banned from facilitating post-retirement jobs for other personnel and from job hunting seeking positions in the sectors they used to supervise while still working in government.

According to the sources, seven other bureaucrats landed jobs at universities and colleges after one to three months following retirement.

The investigation follows the revelation last month of a case in which the ministry helped a retiring senior official land a teaching job at Tokyo’s Waseda University, a highly rated private university. The top bureaucrat at the ministry resigned following a government inquiry into the case.

A series of cases of the so-called “amakudari” practice, in which bureaucrats land lucrative jobs in such sectors, have recently drawn public attention.

