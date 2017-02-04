5 bodies found after fire at French restaurant in Tochigi

National ( 3 )

UTSUNOMIYA —

Five people were found dead after a fire early Saturday at a French restaurant in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, police said.

The fire broke out at around 1:15 a.m. at the restaurant that is also home to a family of five, including Kazumi Tanaka. The fire was put out in about three hours.

They police said they have been unable to contact Tanaka, 58, and his wife Michiyo, 60, their daughter Chika, 30, the Tanakas’ granddaughter Hina, 9, and a man in his 80s who is believed to be father of either of the Tanakas.

© KYODO

3 Comments

  • -6

    igloobuyer

    What!? Four dead in a restaurant fire? Sounds suspicious to me - why couldn't they get out of a restaurant!?

  • 0

    Harry_Gatto

    .......at the restaurant that is also home to a family of five, including Kazumi Tanaka.

    Maybe there is a clue in the above? The family accommodation likely being above the restaurant?

  • 0

    Educator60

    A fifth body has now been found in the ruins.

    igloobuyer at Feb. 04, 2017 - 04:00PM JST "What!? Four dead in a restaurant fire? Sounds suspicious to me - why couldn't they get out of a restaurant!?"

    Tanaka formerly operated a French restaurant on the first floor but it has been closed for business for years and he was employed as a part-timer at another eatery.

