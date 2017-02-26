5-year-old girl killed in car crash

SHIZUOKA —

A 5-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in crashed head-on with another car in Izumi, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 a.m. on a curve on the Izu-Jukan Expressway. The girl was traveling with three other members of her family on their way to Shimoda when their car hit another vehicle that crossed over the center line into its path, Fuji TV reported.

The other three members of the girl’s family sustained injuries but none are in a life-threatening condition. The man driving the other car suffered head and chest injuries.

Japan Today