5-year-old girl killed in car crash

National ( 1 )

SHIZUOKA —

A 5-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in crashed head-on with another car in Izumi, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 a.m. on a curve on the Izu-Jukan Expressway. The girl was traveling with three other members of her family on their way to Shimoda when their car hit another vehicle that crossed over the center line into its path, Fuji TV reported.

The other three members of the girl’s family sustained injuries but none are in a life-threatening condition. The man driving the other car suffered head and chest injuries.

Japan Today

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    erbaviva

    all adults ok but the 5 year old died? i bet no child seat or the girl s seated in front or even both. Sometimes it makes me mad when I see little kids seated in front with no seatbelts or on childseat located iin passenger seat. Yesterday, I saw a car with the boy standing beside his father with the fatjhr holding his son's waist while driving.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

EMBA Special Lecture: Operations Modeling

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

Bathe Till You're Beautiful at Hakkei Ryokan

HakkeiOnsen

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Traditional Luxury with Private Open-Air Baths in Himeji

Yuyake KoyakeOnsen

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search