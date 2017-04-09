50 complain of heat exhaustion during rock concert in Chiba

CHIBA —
Around 50 people complained of symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday during a rock concert at a convention center in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, police said.
At least 13 were taken to hospitals but none suffered from serious symptoms or injuries, the police said.
Many fell ill and left the venue during the concert by the Japanese rock band “ONE OK ROCK” Saturday evening.
A teenage female said the site was crowded and hot.
“The performance was interrupted after someone screamed and the back of the venue fell into confusion,” a woman in her 20s said.
© KYODO
3 Comments
1
Burning Bush
What a bunch of wimps
In my generation this was par for the course at a rock concert, nobody would even think about "complaining" to police about feeling hot at a rock concert.
And if you did, the cops would tell you to either suck it up and go home.
0
kurisupisu
They should've turned on the air con ......
0
Yubaru
Lol! I agree! So what...this isn't news, (flips to next page....)
