50 complain of heat exhaustion during rock concert in Chiba

CHIBA —

Around 50 people complained of symptoms of heat exhaustion on Saturday during a rock concert at a convention center in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, police said.

At least 13 were taken to hospitals but none suffered from serious symptoms or injuries, the police said.

Many fell ill and left the venue during the concert by the Japanese rock band “ONE OK ROCK” Saturday evening.

A teenage female said the site was crowded and hot.

“The performance was interrupted after someone screamed and the back of the venue fell into confusion,” a woman in her 20s said.

© KYODO