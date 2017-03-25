50 crows found dead in Tokyo park

TOKYO —

About 50 crows were found dead in a park in Tokyo on Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

According to police, a woman walking her dog in Johoku Chuo Park, which is located in both Nerima and Itabashi wards, went to the park administration office to report that she had seen a crow die after eating what looked like a piece of bread. Park officials subsequently found about 50 crows lying dead within 40 meters of each other in the park, Fuji TV reported.

No bread or any other food scraps were found near the crows’ bodies. Police said health officials will examine the contents of the birds’ stomachs to find out if they were poisoned.

Japan Today