575,966 students sit for college entrance exams across Japan

TOKYO —
The National Center for University Entrance Examinations on Saturday begin two days of tests across the nation. The center said that 575,966 students—12,198 more than last year—are sitting for the exams at 691 test centers nationwide.
On Saturday, the tests begin at 9 a.m. with students sitting for exams in geography, history, civics, Japanese and foreign languages, Fuji TV reported. On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics and science.
Students are barred from bringing smartphones and other mobile devices into the test rooms.
Typically, the test starts and ends at roughly the same time throughout the entire nation. As such, families have been urged to check weather and traffic reports and to ensure that their children arrive at test centers in plenty of time. Heavy snowfall is forecast along the Japan Sea Coast, Tohoku and Hokkaido fro this weekend.
The standardized exam is used to grade students applying to public and private universities in Japan. The test results will be used by 843 public universities, private universities and junior colleges to grade applicants.
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology plans to scrap the current system in favor of a series of “achievement tests” to be taken through high school. The new tests would be taken two or three times each year, with the student’s highest grade being accepted for final consideration.
The ministry says the new system is to be introduced in fiscal 2020.
Japan Today
9 Comments
2
sensei258
Gotta look good when the eyes of the world are on us
0
Yubaru
Which is going to place even more pressure on teachers for their students to get higher grades. The competition to get into "better" universities is going to become even more cut throat than ever before.
Universities are fighting to stay in existence, as education money is dwindling along with a shrinking population as well. Graduating from a university is no longer a guarantee of life long employment and there are many university graduates who are out of work or working at low end hourly wage positions.
Universities here do not prepare students for the work force, and I for one say shut down the one's that are just playgrounds.
Make kids work to graduate, not get in!
2
kwatt
Wonder why entrance exams will be held at the time of the coldest snowy and flu season every year. Exam can be held before or after this. December seems much better for students.
0
NZ2011
Yeah its odd I remember one year people just missing out on their "one" chance, bonkers
1
bruinfan
I mainly agree, although the purpose universities is also to teach people to think critically and have a well rounded education in various subjects.
0
Yubaru
You have to understand the Japanese calendar to understand this as well. December would be hell for society in general, as it is also, typically speaking an end to a semester for countless numbers of schools, not to mention society and businesses as well.
By the way, depending upon where you live here in Japan, flu season runs almost year round.
0
5SpeedRacer5
The US university system took a passable system of college entrance and destroyed it, so I guess Japan will have to follow suit by reforming everything in 2020. It is a shame.
A hallmark of the J system is that it is "fair" in the sense that everyone knows the rules, and cheating is nearly non-existent. People can debate whether it is "good" or not, but as a selection system, it serves its function and stands pretty well above reproach, overall. So now of course we need to "fix" it by letting students take MORE tests that are likely to be less supervised and we are going to let a single best score, not an average, be used. Wonderful. And to keep the system fair, we won't consider activities, interviews, or grades so much. Or will we see grade inflation, fake volunteerism, and outright fabrication on applications as people have complained about in other countries?
I cannot imagine anyone from another country gaming such a system and filling up Japan's public universities, can you?
Sounds pretty random to me, and nowhere near "fair". Letting less qualified people into ever higher levels of education will destroy this country. Its only resource is its people. Scarce resources must be allocated to those who have proven the best ability to leverage them and succeed. Or should we just give them to rich people and be done with it? I guess we find out in 2020.
0
browny1
Yubaru - yes December is busy (as it is everywhere) but it is not sacrosanct - meaning change can happen.
I've talked about this with many people over the years - parents / students, teachers, a principal, university lecturers - and most agree the timing is often problematic. Some say - it can't be helped, others have said - it'd be difficult to change, but after suggesting, many have thought a move to the end of November would be better.
A late November date would give students some breathing space before January, unlike the crazy New Year Swot that now occurs. Also school staff would be freed up at the busy end of the year. If students knew their Center scores well before the 2nd & 3rd Uni tests, it would also be a big bonus.
Such a change as this is not macro, like moving the academic year to a September start , but quite do-able with positive benefits for many, esp the students.
The current situation - as in today - with 10,000s of students having to travel in awful, unknown weather conditions or staying in hotels overnight for fear of missing the tests, plus it is the peak flu season, is just extra stressful burden unfairly imposed on many especially those living north.
Time for a change.
0
Disillusioned
This may be so in other countries, but you've clearly not taught in a Japanese university. Critical thinking is a foreign concept and does not apply in the Japanese education system. Don't forget, the education minister is trying ban all humanities classes because he feels they don't suit Japanese society. In other words, they don't want graduates who can think, just ones that say, yes sir!
