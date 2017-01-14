575,966 students sit for college entrance exams across Japan

TOKYO —

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations on Saturday begin two days of tests across the nation. The center said that 575,966 students—12,198 more than last year—are sitting for the exams at 691 test centers nationwide.

On Saturday, the tests begin at 9 a.m. with students sitting for exams in geography, history, civics, Japanese and foreign languages, Fuji TV reported. On Sunday, tests will be held in mathematics and science.

Students are barred from bringing smartphones and other mobile devices into the test rooms.

Typically, the test starts and ends at roughly the same time throughout the entire nation. As such, families have been urged to check weather and traffic reports and to ensure that their children arrive at test centers in plenty of time. Heavy snowfall is forecast along the Japan Sea Coast, Tohoku and Hokkaido fro this weekend.

The standardized exam is used to grade students applying to public and private universities in Japan. The test results will be used by 843 public universities, private universities and junior colleges to grade applicants.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology plans to scrap the current system in favor of a series of “achievement tests” to be taken through high school. The new tests would be taken two or three times each year, with the student’s highest grade being accepted for final consideration.

The ministry says the new system is to be introduced in fiscal 2020.

Japan Today