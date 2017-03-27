6 showing no vital signs, 3 others missing after avalanche in Tochigi

UTSUNOMIYA —

Six people appeared to show no vital signs and three others remained unaccounted for on Monday morning following an avalanche that occurred on a ski slope in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, a local fire department said.

About 50 senior high school students were believed to have been on the slope when the avalanche occurred at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, it said, adding that students were taking part in a springtime climbing event.

Two students and one teacher were also hurt in the avalanche, according to the fire department. The fire department received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.

The climbing event, which began on Saturday, was supposed to have concluded around noon, according to a person connected with one of the participating schools.

© KYODO

5 Comments

  • 1

    clamenza

    Brutal. With rain in the last 24 hours this could not have been a good time to be climbing mountains

  • 0

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Springtime climbing event in snowy mountains?

  • 0

    Nessie

    Been a big year for avalanche deaths.

  • 0

    nedotjp

    Six people appeared to show no vital signs

    No disrespect intended , but what the ......

  • 1

    Strangerland

    No disrespect intended , but what the ......

    In Japan people can only be declared dead by a coroner I believe. Or a doctor, or someone specifically professional. This most likely means they were found dead, but not yet legally declared so.

