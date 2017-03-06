61-year-old woman dies after car goes into river in Aomori

AOMORI —

A 61-year-old woman died after her vehicle plunged into a river in Aomori City on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. A passerby called 119, saying that a car had fallen into the Okidate River in Sannai, Aomori City, Fuji TV reported. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a car partially submerged in a river, approximately five meters below a parking lot at a food processing plant.

Rescue workers managed to recover the driver, Kyoko Ichinohe, a part-time employee who was stuck in the car, and transported her to the hospital via helicopter. However, she died about four hours later.

Police believe the accident occurred when Ichinohe was backing her car out of the parking lot.

