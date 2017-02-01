7-Eleven penalizes 16-year-old part-timer for taking 2 days off due to illness

TOKYO —
A 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo withheld 9,350 yen from the pay of a 16-year-old girl working part-time because she missed her shift on two days due to a cold last month.
However, the store’s parent company, Seven & I Holdings Co, has acknowledged that the penalty was in violation of the Labor Standards Act, and has reimbursed the girl, Fuji TV reported.
According to the company, the girl works part-time at the store in Tokyo’s Musashino City. She was absent for 10 hours because she had the flu. When she received her pay on Jan 26, the pay slip had an affixed note indicating that 9,350 yen (payment for 10 hours) had been deducted from the total of 23,375 yen owed to her for 25 hours of work because she had been absent without arranging for a replacement.
Although the Musashino store has told part-time employees that it is their responsibility to find a replacement if they are unable to work their shifts, Seven & I Holdings said that is not company policy.
According to the Labor Standards Act regarding pay cuts, “The deduction must not exceed 10% of the total wages in a single payment period.” The reduction of 9,350 yen from the student’s 23,375 yen wage exceeded the 10% mandate. The Labor Standards Bureau says it is the employer’s responsibility to find a replacement for part-time workers who are unable to cover their shifts.
The girl’s mother complained to Seven & I Holdings Co which has issued an apology and paid the girl the 9,350 yen.
The girl has since quit her part-time job, the store said.
12
Aly Rustom
Good on the parent company. They should actually fine the Musashino store for violating the labor standards code.
10
kurisupisu
At less than 1000 yen an hour, the company should also be outed for not paying a living wage!
3
Triring
There is also a big possibility that the store was merely a franchisee owned by a separate entity.
9
SenseNotSoCommon
That's fine if the absence is for leisure or to attend a wedding, for example. For illness or bereavement, it's ridiculous.
Shame on the franchisee, and to head office for not effectively (as opposed to balance sheet-friendly efficiently) training the franchisees. What other sub-par practices have fallen through the cracks?
2
Alex Einz
living wage for a 16 year old?
4
Yubaru
So? Read the article again, this wasn't a franchise, and even if it were, they still are responsible, by law, to follow labor standards.
Whomever is operating this store should be made accountable for this, AND 7 Holdings now has a responsibility to review the stores records and see whom else has been affected. When there is one, there is more.
4
powderb
I was, once upon a time, docked my monthly bonus and a day's pay because my pet had died that morning and I was an hour "late" because of that. Late, with permission, I should add.
4
rainyday
There needs to be some stiff financial penalties for wage theft against vulnerable employees like this. It is outrageous that 7-11 can get away with this by simply paying the girl her salary - such a system actually incentivizes them to do this again in the future because the worst consequence they face is just having to pay their employees what they would have anyway.
I would totally be in favor of a boycott, but I would not be surprised if all convenience store operators rip their workers off like this so I doubt it would be effective. The government needs to put some teeth in the regulations to actively punish this sort of thing, otherwise it will just continue completely unchecked.
3
GaikokuJim
Wait! This means that the 2 weeks of pay cut I got from my former dispatch company and the phone calls threatening to fire me if I din't return to work immediately where actually illegal? Did the laws change since 2008? I got 50% pay cut that time and had a hard time paying my bills.
Does anybody know where we can complain about this sort of thing?
1
carpboy
Under the mandate does this mean that a deduction under 10% for what happened is, in fact, legal ?
8
Mirai Hayashi
How the hell are you suppose to find a replacement when you're sick. That's the store manager's job!
2
randomnator
she is a part timer, best guess is a high school student looking to earn some pocket money. Chill out.
-1
dcog9065
Now she was probably forced to leave her job all over a measly 9350 yen the company tried to rob her of. Why..?
-2
spinningplates
Disgusting behavior by the store, and 'sorry' through gritted teeth and then handing over the money belatedly doesn't sound like reasonable compensation. You can bet she will have a hard time being scheduled for shifts from here on.
@ GaikokuJim, you can go the Labour Standards Board (? someone correct me) and they can provide a free consultation with a lawyer. However most disputes end in 'Well..you did sign the contract therefore agreeing to everything'. Even when dispatch companies act illegally they are prepared to have you take them to court and wait for you to run out of money and abandon the case.
-1
wontond
Where I'm from, if you're sick with the flu, the employer wants you to stay at home. In terms of industrialized countries, Japan has got to be near the bottom in terms of the way they treat their workforce.
-1
roughneck
Another daily typical JapanToday "Japan so bad" story.
1
goldorak
Haha good old 7 eleven, never their responsibility. They did the same in oz a few months ago when young employees (often foreign students) complained they had been exploited. Never their fault, always some pseudo franchisee who didn't follow/understand company's values and guidelines. Right.
1
taj
Following up on @spinningplates, @gaikokujim, you should look for your local labour consultation office. http://www.mhlw.go.jp/bunya/koyou/gaikokujin12/pdf/english_0010.pdf (list of offices throughout Japan that have services specifically for the gaikoku types).
At 9 years on, you may be barking up a dead tree, mind.
2
Peter Qinghai
Last line of story:
Just another example of the exploited workforce in JLand. At least the girl's mother has some sense and looked into it, Kudos.
Same goes for fraudulent internet sites (take your money and send nothing). JCops won't lift a finger to stop them...
-1
John-San
This Bloke as not a leg to stand on, the young girl should be support by the Parent Company. Very Bad PR for Seven & I holdings. And I give this brave young girl a big "Give em Heaps" This action need to be encourage. Even if they are proven wrong in the out come. They should be encourage and suported by follow workers. I lay money this is not a isolated case. I just have to say how disgusting this hourly rate is and the period of the shift has be 5 hours in the evenings. At the same age my !6 , 12 years ago 2005 my daughter was working part time in the evenings just like this girl for a major Supa. Her wage then was $15 an hour. The labour standard in Japan are verging on Slavery. Simply Disgusting. Even Japanese Executive should hold the heads with shame.
0
Thunderbird2
If you are sick the LAST thing you should be doing is trying to find someone to fill in for you. It's up to the management to handle that. Jeez. You do NOT punish people for being ill... that leads to people going to work who shouldn't be, perhaps being so ill that they need to be taken to hospital. The fear of losing wages through illness should NEVER be used as a way to stop people taking time off...
2
GW
This is awful on so many levels, steal your pay, make a REAL part time employee(not the ones that work 40+hrs & are still ""part time"") FIND replacements for when they get ill, GET REAL!!
When will this country PROTECT its people for the evils of Japan INC!
My wife is just recovering from the flu, doctor ordered her eto take at least 5days off NO WORK, she works a few days a week so missed some shifts, thankfully a phone call was all it took, so kudos to where my wife works & SHAME on 7-11!!!
1
Disillusioned
You have to be pooping me! It's the flipping company's responsibility to find a substitute! This is where Japanese business culture fails miserably! She is a part-time employee at a convenience store. She is the CEO of a major corporation. Penalising people for getting sick is nothing more than bullying! I work in a private high school and was nearly fired last year because I got a herniated disc in my lower back and could not go to work. However, it was not because of the herniation I was nearly fired, it was because I didn't call them at 7am every morning of my absence, even though I had clearly stated I would not be able to attend for the rest of the week. The head teacher called me and was actually yelling at me through the phone and then, after I returned to school on the following week o was hauled up to the principal's office and had to make a formal apology to him. Of course, my salary was not paid for the absent days either. I was also subjected to a somewhat racist tyraid exclaiming that I come from a strange country where calling the company every morning is not necessary. I was not absent without notice. I made it very clear I would not be able to attend and told all the necessary peers. They were just peeved that I hadn't played 'suck up to the boss' for my absence. I'm so glad this girl was paid, but there are many more employees in similar situations. There is a list of 'black companies' in Japan, but just about every company in Japan has black practices of intimidation and withhold payments for panalties. Then, you can add the ridiculous amounts of overtime people are ordered to do. All of these practices are highly illegal where I come from.
-1
John-San
Every Company I work for I tell them this and Make sure they understand. Before I except the Position. if I am not here I am not coming and I am not ringing, That means I am crook or sick. If I was fit enough to call you that I will mean I am fit enough for work. So It does not make any sense to call you because that means I fit enough to work. OK you get that. And if your that concern about my heath which you should be and not my absent, ring my next of kin which have on your book under ring in case of emergency. I you ring me I will not answer becaus eI am sick and unable to answer. When I am sick boss the last thing I be thinking is my loyally to the Company. First in my loyalty in my family then come me then close friends then come you boss on the list of important people to call when I am flat out in bed crook.
0
randomnator
my neighbor works at a 7-11 here in Northern Japan. She can take time off when she or her kids are sick and has never had a problem with her bosses and has even had pay raises. I would guess in cases like these it's owners bending the rules not the parent company. Not a good look either way.
0
Goodlucktoyou
18 for sex, 20 for voting, but 16 for working nights in a dodgy area in a combini for about 800yen.
