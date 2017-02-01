7-Eleven penalizes 16-year-old part-timer for taking 2 days off due to illness

TOKYO —

A 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo withheld 9,350 yen from the pay of a 16-year-old girl working part-time because she missed her shift on two days due to a cold last month.

However, the store’s parent company, Seven & I Holdings Co, has acknowledged that the penalty was in violation of the Labor Standards Act, and has reimbursed the girl, Fuji TV reported.

According to the company, the girl works part-time at the store in Tokyo’s Musashino City. She was absent for 10 hours because she had the flu. When she received her pay on Jan 26, the pay slip had an affixed note indicating that 9,350 yen (payment for 10 hours) had been deducted from the total of 23,375 yen owed to her for 25 hours of work because she had been absent without arranging for a replacement.

Although the Musashino store has told part-time employees that it is their responsibility to find a replacement if they are unable to work their shifts, Seven & I Holdings said that is not company policy.

According to the Labor Standards Act regarding pay cuts, “The deduction must not exceed 10% of the total wages in a single payment period.” The reduction of 9,350 yen from the student’s 23,375 yen wage exceeded the 10% mandate. The Labor Standards Bureau says it is the employer’s responsibility to find a replacement for part-time workers who are unable to cover their shifts.

The girl’s mother complained to Seven & I Holdings Co which has issued an apology and paid the girl the 9,350 yen.

The girl has since quit her part-time job, the store said.

Japan Today