7 injured after passenger vessel apparently hits whale off Nagasaki

NAGASAKI —

A high-speed vessel carrying 108 crew and passengers apparently collided with a whale Tuesday off Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, leaving seven people with minor injuries, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the coast guard’s Tsushima Office, the collision involving the 163-ton passenger ship Venus occurred about 15 kilometers east-southeast off Izuhara port in the city of Tsushima at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday and left a meter-long crack in the bow.

The vessel operated by seaway service provider Kyushu Yusen was traveling at 65 km per hour when it suffered a strong shock at the front and was unable to continue at that speed.

The vessel arrived at Izuhara port, its destination, around two hours behind schedule, with the 5-centimeter-wide crack in its bow.

Seven passengers in their 20s to 70s suffered minor injuries, including bruises on their necks and knees.

The vessel took on some water, but there was no risk of sinking and no leakage of oil, the coast guard said.

Kyushu Yusen said it will cancel services using the Venus until Thursday as it needs to conduct repairs and an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The vessel left Hakata port in Fukuoka at 10:45 Tuesday morning and was scheduled to arrive at Izuhara port at 1 p.m. after stopping at Ashibe port in Iki, Nagasaki Prefecture.

