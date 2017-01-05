76-year-old skier killed after crashing into snowboarder, then tree in Tochigi

National ( 0 )

TOCHIGI —

A 76-year-old man skiing died after hitting a man snowboarding, then crashing into a tree off the designated ski trail in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. at Hunter Mountain Shiobara ski resort. Fuji TV reported that Yoji Fukuzawa was skiing when he crashed into a nearby snowboarder and then into a zelkova tree off the trail. Fukuzawa was taken to hospital via air ambulance, where he was confirmed dead. 

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. 

Japan Today

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Japanese Language Program: Spring 2017

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Kagoshima Tour Ep.1

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in National

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search