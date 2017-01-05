76-year-old skier killed after crashing into snowboarder, then tree in Tochigi

TOCHIGI —

A 76-year-old man skiing died after hitting a man snowboarding, then crashing into a tree off the designated ski trail in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. at Hunter Mountain Shiobara ski resort. Fuji TV reported that Yoji Fukuzawa was skiing when he crashed into a nearby snowboarder and then into a zelkova tree off the trail. Fukuzawa was taken to hospital via air ambulance, where he was confirmed dead.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Japan Today