78-year-old woman hit, killed by train after pushcart gets stuck in tracks

TOKYO —

A 78-year-old woman died after being hit by a train in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward, after her pushcart got stuck in the tracks at a crossing.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Thursday at a crossing on the Seibu Ikebukuro line. Fuji TV reported that Sachiko Takatsu had been using a pushcart due to leg pain. Street surveillance camera footage showed the elderly woman fall over after her pushcart got stuck in the tracks minutes before a train was due.

The driver of the train said he saw the woman and hit the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. Takatsu was taken to hospital where she died about an hour later.

Japan Today