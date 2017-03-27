8 students feared dead after avalanche in Tochigi; 30 others injured

UTSUNOMIYA —

Eight senior high school boys caught in an avalanche Monday morning during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope in eastern Japan are showing no vital signs, local authorities in Tochigi Prefecture said.

A fire department official said over 30 people had also been injured in the avalanche, adding it received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m. The Tochigi prefectural government asked the Self-Defense Forces to send personnel to the town of Nasu on a disaster relief mission.

In Japan, deaths in such circumstances are not officially announced until confirmation by a medical professional.

More than 60 students from seven high schools in the prefecture, located around 120 kilometers north of Tokyo, were believed to have been on a slope when the avalanche happened at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, the authorities said.

The avalanche occurred on the upper part of a slope at the ski resort, which had ended this season’s ski operation last week.

The climbing event, which began on Saturday, was supposed to have concluded around noon, according to a person connected with one of the participating schools.

The students and teachers started climbing at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, the person said.

A 33-centimeter snowpack was recorded in the town in an eight-hour period through 9 a.m., which led the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue an avalanche advisory.

The central government has set up a task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a parliamentary session that his government “will make every effort to respond to the disaster, while making it a top priority to rescue victims” of the avalanche.

14 Comments

    clamenza

    Brutal. With rain in the last 24 hours this could not have been a good time to be climbing mountains

    SenseNotSoCommon

    Springtime climbing event in snowy mountains?

    Nessie

    Been a big year for avalanche deaths.

    nedotjp

    Six people appeared to show no vital signs

    No disrespect intended , but what the ......

    Strangerland

    No disrespect intended , but what the ......

    In Japan people can only be declared dead by a coroner I believe. Or a doctor, or someone specifically professional. This most likely means they were found dead, but not yet legally declared so.

    randomnator

    No one saying it is on them for taking the risks? You all might want to consider your reactions to the other deaths reported on jT that got rather callous reactions. RIP kids. This is a tragedy. Spring is not a good time to be on the mountains.

    Wakarimasen

    Weird headline. Tragic story.

    kohakuebisu

    What a horrible story. All those young lives.

    JMA report that Nasu-Kogen (weather station at 750m asl) got 30cm of snow from midnight to 9am. At the station, the temp was only around freezing, which suggests very high density sticky slabby snow. This will have fallen on slush or ice.

    The Japanese media are suggesting the slide happened on a course at the ski hill. It's such a small resort that you wouldn't think it would have a slope steep enough to produce an avalanche. Most "families" cannot ski on 30 degree slopes. Maybe there is convex roll or other terrain feature that was enough to act as a start zone when primed with this particular snowfall pattern.

    RIP

    JeffLee

    It still feels like winter here in Tokyo. I imagine that in those snowy mountains it was still full-on winter. You'd think the school would have used just a bit of common sense and rescheduled.

    Ah_so

    Poor children. Avalanches are very hard to predict and can be utterly devastating.

    Other news reports show the children as being dead, rather than commenting on their vital signs.

    dcog9065

    Extremely tragic.. Hopefully there are no more deaths among the surviving injured

    Mirai Hayashi

    My daughter is on a ski trip today, so my heart was racing when I read this

    mitoguitarman

    A terrible waste of young lives...So sorry for the families

    RiskyMosaic

    The ski-hill is right under Chausudake which I've been up a few times and can be very steep. The weather here in Utsunomiya has been bad all day, with snow this morning. Must have been pretty awful up in Nasu. The school where I work wasn't involved as far as I can make out, but my condolences to all affected. RIP.

