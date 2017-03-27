8 students feared dead after avalanche in Tochigi; 30 others injured

UTSUNOMIYA —

Eight senior high school boys caught in an avalanche Monday morning during a springtime climbing lesson on a ski slope in eastern Japan are showing no vital signs, local authorities in Tochigi Prefecture said.

A fire department official said over 30 people had also been injured in the avalanche, adding it received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m. The Tochigi prefectural government asked the Self-Defense Forces to send personnel to the town of Nasu on a disaster relief mission.

In Japan, deaths in such circumstances are not officially announced until confirmation by a medical professional.

More than 60 students from seven high schools in the prefecture, located around 120 kilometers north of Tokyo, were believed to have been on a slope when the avalanche happened at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, the authorities said.

The avalanche occurred on the upper part of a slope at the ski resort, which had ended this season’s ski operation last week.

The climbing event, which began on Saturday, was supposed to have concluded around noon, according to a person connected with one of the participating schools.

The students and teachers started climbing at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, the person said.

A 33-centimeter snowpack was recorded in the town in an eight-hour period through 9 a.m., which led the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue an avalanche advisory.

The central government has set up a task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a parliamentary session that his government “will make every effort to respond to the disaster, while making it a top priority to rescue victims” of the avalanche.

© KYODO