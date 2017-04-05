80-year-old woman with dementia killed by train after wandering onto tracks

KANAGAWA —

An 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia died after being hit by a train in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. on the tracks between Kamakura and Kita-Kamakura stations on the JR Yokosuka Line. Fuji TV reported that the woman had walked along the tracks for about 100 meters from the nearest crossing when she was hit by the train. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman lived in Kamakura. Her husband said that when he got up on Tuesday morning, his wife was not at home. He contacted police and told them that his wife suffered from dementia and that she had gone wandering off before.

    MsDelicious

    RIP. I hope they do not arrest the husband, as the woman has wandered off before.

  • 0

    Yubaru

    Next we are going to be hearing stories about the elderly-leashes, like the one's that were once a hit with parents with toddlers.

    There is little to prevent accidents like this from happening when you live in a free society.

