81-year-old woman found dead; husband semi-conscious

TOKYO —

An 81-year-old woman was found dead and her husband unconscious at their home in Tokyo’s Hachioji, police said Saturday.

According to police, a caregiver for the woman, Setsuko Saito, found the couple at around 9 a.m. Friday and called 119, Fuji TV reported. Police said Saito was lying on a futon in a room on the first floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene. There were no external injuries on her body.

Saito’s husband, also in his 80s, was found in a another room in a semi-conscious state. He was taken to hospital where doctors said he had swallowed a large amount of an unspecified medicine.

Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him about his wife’s death.

