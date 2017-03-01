90-year-old man dies in crash after driving wrong way on highway

KOBE —

A 90-year-old man died after driving the wrong way down a highway and colliding with a large truck Tuesday night in western Japan, police said.

Genichi Morikami was driving his light truck in the opposite lane on the Chugoku Expressway in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, and crashed head-on with the large truck around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, the police said.

Morikami was taken to hospital but pronounced dead later. The driver of the large truck was unhurt.

The accident comes at a time when the government is tightening conditions for renewing drivers’ licenses for the elderly due to frequent accidents involving senior citizens, such as mixing up the gas and break pedals.

But while calls are growing for imposing strict regulations on driving by the elderly, life without a vehicle is often difficult in rural areas for shopping or going to clinics.

Morikami entered the highway at the Yoshikawa interchange and drove his vehicle about 2 kilometers. He then made a U-turn and drove on the wrong lane for around 3.3 km, the police said.

According to his family, Morikami suffered from memory loss.

