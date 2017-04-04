A-bomb museum sees record visitors in FY2016, boosted by Obama's visit

HIROSHIMA —

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum attracted a record 1.74 million visitors in the year that ended in March, apparently boosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit to the western Japan city last May.

The number of visitors may also have grown due to the popular Japanese animated film “Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni”(In this corner of the world),” which depicted Hiroshima and nearby Kure city before and during World War II.

Museum director Kenji Shiga told a press conference on Monday that the number of foreign visitors hit a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

“We will continue our efforts to convey what the atomic bombing did to Hiroshima,” Shiga said.

The museum saw an over 40 percent surge in the number of visitors in June and July of 2016 from a year earlier following Obama’s historic visit to the facility in late May, according to the museum, which documents the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945.

The number of visitors to the museum as of February surpassed the previous record of around 1.59 million set in fiscal 1991, when its main exhibition building reopened after renewal.

The museum expects to mark a total of 70 million visitors by this summer since its launch in 1955.

